4J Wealth Management LLC Has $722,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 27,142.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 1,852,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after buying an additional 1,739,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.98. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

