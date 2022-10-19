Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after purchasing an additional 673,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after purchasing an additional 606,843 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $12,441,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 379,143 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

AKR stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 211.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

