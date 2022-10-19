Aclarion, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 19th (NASDAQ:ACON)

Aclarion’s (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 19th. Aclarion had issued 2,165,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $9,417,750 based on an initial share price of $4.35. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aclarion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACON opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01. Aclarion has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

