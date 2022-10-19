AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Up 5.1% in September

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 373,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

AdvanSix Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $943.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $105,360. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

