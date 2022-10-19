Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ACI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock worth $309,126,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4,714.9% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

