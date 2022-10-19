Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Up 8.0% in September

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,843,200 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 6,335,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 584.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANCTF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

