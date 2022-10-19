Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Up 8.0% in September

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,843,200 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 6,335,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 584.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on ANCTF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.