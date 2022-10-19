Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 79.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

