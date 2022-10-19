Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $71.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMTB opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Gerald P. Plush purchased 1,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 38,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 178,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

