American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in American Tower by 1.1% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,504,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,580,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in American Tower by 180.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in American Tower by 28.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in American Tower by 63.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 12.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMT traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.48. 36,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.17. The company has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.64.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

