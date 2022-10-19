Analysts Issue Forecasts for AFC Gamma, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AFC Gamma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for AFC Gamma’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFCG. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AFC Gamma to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.11. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 56.14% and a return on equity of 13.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 190,609 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 620,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 89,551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 390,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 77,931 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

