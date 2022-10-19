Analysts Set LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $213.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $59,864.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $59,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,411 shares in the company, valued at $321,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $121,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,568 shares of company stock valued at $243,442. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the first quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.