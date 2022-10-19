Analysts Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Target Price at $64.90

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.90.
PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
PFGC opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $4,842,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 300,216 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 27,621.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 216,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,505 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
