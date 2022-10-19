Analysts Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Target Price at $64.90

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.90.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

PFGC opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $4,842,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 300,216 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 27,621.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 216,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,505 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

