Analyzing BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BM Technologies and Westbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies $94.57 million 0.91 $17.04 million $1.31 5.40 Westbury Bancorp $38.78 million 1.79 $9.53 million $2.88 9.72

BM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westbury Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

34.4% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of BM Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BM Technologies and Westbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BM Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.89%. Given BM Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

BM Technologies has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies 16.88% 21.63% 12.10% Westbury Bancorp 22.10% N/A N/A

Summary

BM Technologies beats Westbury Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc. in January 2021. BM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

