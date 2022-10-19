Analyzing Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) & Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) and Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Nuvation Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics -6,201.22% -80.16% -62.39% Nuvation Bio N/A -14.09% -13.56%

Risk and Volatility

Vascular Biogenics has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvation Bio has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics $770,000.00 12.20 -$29.92 million ($0.46) -0.29 Nuvation Bio N/A N/A -$86.85 million ($0.49) -4.39

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Nuvation Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vascular Biogenics has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvation Bio. Nuvation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vascular Biogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Vascular Biogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Nuvation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Nuvation Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vascular Biogenics and Nuvation Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Nuvation Bio 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 3,497.79%. Nuvation Bio has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.05%. Given Vascular Biogenics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vascular Biogenics is more favorable than Nuvation Bio.

Summary

Nuvation Bio beats Vascular Biogenics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications. The company's lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase II clinical trials treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and colorectal cancer, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid cancer. It is also developing VB-601 for various inflammatory indications, and VB-611 for various solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as RePharmation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc. in April 2019. Nuvation Bio Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

