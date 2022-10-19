APENFT (NFT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $44.71 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $169.50 million and approximately $44.71 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APENFT has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

