Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 647,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 614,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Arizona Metals Stock Down 2.5 %

Arizona Metals stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Arizona Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

