Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.31.

AX.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

AX.UN stock opened at C$9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$8.98 and a 12-month high of C$13.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.70.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In related news, Director Salim Manji acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.85 per share, with a total value of C$71,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,332,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,640,421.25. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $78,121.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

