Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,621. The company has a market capitalization of $286.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

