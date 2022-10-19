Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 48,740 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,740 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.1% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 220.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.6% in the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,080.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,071.9% in the second quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 45,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.54.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.