AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 182,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 896,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,881,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

