Augustine Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.0% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 280,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,337,129. The stock has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

