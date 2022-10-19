Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 7,997 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Insider Activity

Accenture Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $2,145,043. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Accenture stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.82. 6,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,094. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.81. The company has a market cap of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

