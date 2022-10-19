Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,376 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.10. 41,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,344. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

