Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $61.81 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $843.76 million and $61.81 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $10.16 or 0.00053078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,140.72 or 1.00006116 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002978 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023095 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00056792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022870 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

