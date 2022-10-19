Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 95 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in American Tower by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.64.

American Tower Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.17. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

