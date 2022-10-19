Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock remained flat at $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

