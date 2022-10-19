Bank of The West Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,572 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,541,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 99.6% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 7.2% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,967 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 37,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.28.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.8 %

AMAT traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.36. 410,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

