Bank of The West Sells 348 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of The West lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $577.07. 27,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $640.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.15.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

