Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.74 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.28.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 318,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,286. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.