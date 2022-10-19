Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $8 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.80.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.91. 64,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

