Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

BZUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $15.00 to $8.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Baozun stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. Baozun has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 300,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 88,708 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

