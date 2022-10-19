Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.32.
BZUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $15.00 to $8.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Baozun Stock Up 0.9 %
Baozun stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. Baozun has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $20.73.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
