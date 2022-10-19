Barclays Cuts Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target to $15.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARIS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after buying an additional 130,869 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 136.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after buying an additional 653,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 841,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

