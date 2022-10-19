Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $65,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Linde by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.63. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

