BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $649.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.