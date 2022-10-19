Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $242.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 33.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 11.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

