Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
The company has a market cap of $242.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 14.03%.
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
