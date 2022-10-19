Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $73,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,455,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $144,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE BMY traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $70.87. 241,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,598,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average of $74.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

