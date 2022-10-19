Brokerages Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Target Price at $90.20

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LIVN opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.07 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

