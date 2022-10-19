Brokerages Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NYSE:IOT opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,826.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,107.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,593.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,179 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 377,864 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

