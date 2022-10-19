BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives $228.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.75.

BTGOF has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

