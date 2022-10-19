Castle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.58.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.66 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.54. The company has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

