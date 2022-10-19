Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $13.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $183.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.83 and a 200-day moving average of $194.95. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

