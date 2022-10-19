Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives $501.25 Average PT from Analysts

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $475.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHYHY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

