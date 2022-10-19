Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.12. 6,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,280. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

