CION Investment (NYSE:CION) versus APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Financial Analysis

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) and APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of CION Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of CION Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CION Investment and APx Acquisition Corp. I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CION Investment $157.35 million 3.23 $118.76 million $0.84 10.62 APx Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than APx Acquisition Corp. I.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CION Investment and APx Acquisition Corp. I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 APx Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

CION Investment currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.50%. Given CION Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CION Investment is more favorable than APx Acquisition Corp. I.

Profitability

This table compares CION Investment and APx Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Investment 28.35% 8.30% 4.24% APx Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CION Investment beats APx Acquisition Corp. I on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

