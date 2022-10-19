Clear Street Markets LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,488 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.6% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. 575,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,932,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

