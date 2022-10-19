Conagra Brands, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.93 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.92%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

