Concord Acquisition (NYSE:CND) Trading 0.2% Higher

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 115,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 369,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Concord Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concord Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concord Acquisition by 10.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 584,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 55,973 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Concord Acquisition by 253.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 190,314 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Concord Acquisition by 70.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,368,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About Concord Acquisition

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

