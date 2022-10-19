ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.20.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

