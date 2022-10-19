Continuum Finance Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001946 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $113,361.00 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Continuum Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,270.89 or 0.27476292 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Continuum Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Continuum Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.