Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $12.16 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $283.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 22.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

